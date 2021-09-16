Death of Sahrawi is a blow for Islamic State in Sahel -French minister

The death of the leader of the Islamic State in the Sahel region Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi is a decisive blow and Daesh in the region will have difficulty replacing him, French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday.

"The death of Sahrawi is a decisive blow to Daesh in the Sahel and its cohesion. It will have difficulty replacing its leader with someone of that importance," Parly told a news conference.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that French military forces had killed Sahrawi, the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

