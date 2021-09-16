Left Menu

Will personally monitor implementation of government schemes, says Stalin

Not just ministers, my monitoring will be in such a way that it would pertain to the secretary concerned completing the job on time, Stalin said.For this purpose, there will a dash board and he would keep an eye on the developments via a screen at his room, he added.The dash board shall have information relating to Physical and Financial target and he will review the progress twice a week based on this dash board, Stalin informed.He also called for better coordination among departments to ensure there was no delay in implementing projects and schemes.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:42 IST
Will personally monitor implementation of government schemes, says Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he will personally monitor, in real-time, the progress of implementation of various welfare measures undertaken by his government and urged officials of the state government to expeditiously take up their implementation.

Chairing a review meeting of secretaries of various state government departments, here, Stalin recalled his party DMK's 500-odd promises made for the April 6 Assembly polls and said he will monitor the various initiatives through a ''dash board.'' Pointing out that a slew of announcements have been made in the Governor's address and the budget, besides district-specific ones and those made in the state Assembly, Stalin sought for the official's ''total cooperation'' in their implementation.

''... I will monitor the ministers vis-a-vis implementation of the announcements. I have been insisting for the last two days that I will directly monitor them. Not just ministers, my monitoring will be in such a way that it would pertain to the secretary concerned completing the job on time,'' Stalin said.

For this purpose, there will a ''dash board'' and he would keep an eye on the developments via a screen at his room, he added.

The dash board shall have information relating to ''Physical'' and ''Financial'' target and he will review the progress twice a week based on this dash board, Stalin informed.

He also called for better coordination among departments to ensure there was no delay in implementing projects and schemes. Meanwhile, in a separate release, Stalin announced setting up a committee to monitor if social justice was being followed in the state properly.

This proposed committee, which will have government authorities, academicians and legal experts, will monitor if social justice is properly followed in education, jobs and promotions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021