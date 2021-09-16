Left Menu

BJP govt strengthened Gujarat's law and order, helped shed state's 'curfew capital' tag: Shah

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:58 IST
BJP govt strengthened Gujarat's law and order, helped shed state's 'curfew capital' tag: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday credited the BJP government in Gujarat, right from the time when Narendra Modi was its chief minister, for strengthening the law and order situation and helping the state shed its 'curfew capital' tag and gain the identity of being a safe and secure state.

Addressing a gathering virtually after inaugurating six newly-constructed police stations and an office of deputy superintendent of police in rural Ahmedabad, he said that thanks to the improved law and order situation, Gujarat has become a leading state in terms of industrial development.

''There was a time when Gujarat was known as the curfew capital. Now, when you ask a 20-year-old whether he has experienced a curfew, he will certainly answer in the negative. Under the leadership of (Narendra) Modi, Anandiben (Patel), Vijaybhai (Rupani) - and now with Bhupendrabhai (Patel) taking over - the BJP government worked to strengthen the law and order situation. The state no longer experiences communal riots during Rath Yatras, and people experience peace,'' Shah said.

''We have been doing very well in terms of law and order situation, and because of this, Gujarat has become prominent in industrial development,'' he added. The government, starting from the time when Modi was the chief minister, brought about radical changes in the law and order situation by adopting new measures. As a CM, Modi worked towards computerization of police stations, strengthening forensic science, setting up FSL University and Raksha Shakti University, adding new companies to state reserve police, and ensuring timely and annual recruitment of police personnel, he said.

Use of technology and initiatives such as VISHWAS (Video Integration and State Wide Advanced Security) and Cyber AASHVAST (Assured Assistance Service Helpline for Victims), body-worn cameras, laser guns, 15 drone cameras with night vision, and thousands of personnel getting recruited every year has strengthened the state police force, Shah said in his address. He said that laws like the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act (GUJCTOC) and the Gujarat Goonda and Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, among others, also worked in strengthening the state police force, he said.

Shah congratulated the state government for making ''radical changes'' in the law and order situation by adopting several new measures.

The home minister said that the new police stations, some of them set up in industrial areas, would ensure law and order, which is vital for the state's development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021