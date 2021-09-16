Left Menu

British woman files appeal against Cyprus 'fake rape' conviction

The woman received a suspended four-month prison sentence in January 2020 in a case which sparked concern from Britain and activists about her treatment by Cyprus authorities. Lawyers for the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and prosecutors presented their arguments before a three-bench Supreme Court in the capital Nicosia on Thursday.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:35 IST
British woman files appeal against Cyprus 'fake rape' conviction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

A British woman convicted for falsely claiming gang rape in Cyprus has filed an appeal to the island's Supreme Court, seeking to clear her name. The woman received a suspended four-month prison sentence in January 2020 in a case that sparked concern from Britain and activists about her treatment by Cyprus authorities.

Lawyers for the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and prosecutors presented their arguments before a three-bench Supreme Court in the capital Nicosia on Thursday. The court is expected to issue a ruling within six months.

The woman, then aged 19, filed a complaint in July 2019 that she had been raped by a group of Israeli youths in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa. Days later the complaint was withdrawn, leading to her arrest and subsequent conviction for public mischief. She maintains she withdrew her complaint under duress after hours of police questioning and without a lawyer present.

"The case is a seminal one for the protection of human rights in Cyprus, as well as the treatment of those who report sexual offenses," said Michael Polack, director of the UK-based Justice Abroad advocacy group assisting a local defense team. Twelve Israeli youths were detained for questioning but swiftly released after the woman withdrew her accusation.

They were not required to give any evidence at the woman's trial because the case focussed on whether the woman had misled authorities and given a false statement, rather than the alleged rape itself. The British government later said it had "numerous concerns" about the judicial process and the woman's right to a fair trial. The woman was not present at Thursday's process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021