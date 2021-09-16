MLAs, govt officials in Kerala visit Southern Naval Command

Kerala legislators and government officials on Thursday concluded their two-day visit to to the Southern Naval Command (SNC) organised by the Indian Navy.

A total of seven MLAs and as many officials representing various departments participated in the event held on 15 and 16 of September.

The Navy provided a first-hand brief on its training and operational functioning with emphasis on maritime strengths and challenges of Kerala.

''We took the honourable members to some of our training establishments of the Southern Naval Command and today they have come back after spending a day at sea at the ships of SNC. I am sure that this interaction will lead to greater understanding and common understanding of maritime issues for the benefits of the state of Kerala, the Indian Navy and the country as well,'' Vice Admiral, A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SNC told the media here.

MLAs K M Sachindev, M Vijin, C K Asha, Sanish Kumar Joseph, Roji M John, Arun Kumar, Muhammad Muhasin, and DCP Aishwarya Dongre IPS were among the dignitaries. ''It was an interactive programme for the MLAs. We reached here yesterday(Wednesday)...,'' Muhsin told reporters.

The event was earmarked by familiarisation tours to various Naval simulators on water survival, damage control, firefighting techniques onboard ships and ship handling training simulator, Navy said in a release. Dongre thanked the Navy for the initiative.

''One of the distinctive events was sail past by Naval sail ships Tarangini and Sudharsini with Naval cadets showcasing their sailing and rigging skills. During the sea sortie, the dignitaries were also taken around the ship and familiarised with the various compartments, confined working and machinery spaces along with living areas,'' the release said.

During the sea sortie, the Naval units demonstrated various facets of Naval operations that included displays by aircraft, search and rescue operations, manoeuvres at sea, neutralisation of asymmetric threats by versatile waterjet Fast Attack Crafts as well as Fast Interceptor Crafts.

