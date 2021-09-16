Left Menu

Man shot dead in Delhi's Najafgarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:00 IST
A 35-year-old man was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Thursday.

Amit Shokeen, a resident of Dichaon village, was killed on Wednesday, they said.

Police received a PCR call at 8.36 pm regarding firing at Najafgarh Ajay Park. Upon reaching the spot, police found a car having bullet holes, a senior police officer said.

According to police, there were three occupants in the car. Shokeen was driving the car, while one Charan Singh (44), a resident of Deepak Vihar, was sitting next to him and Dinesh Bhau, a resident of Jharodha village, was sitting on the back seat, the officer said.

They consumed alcohol and when they reached Deepak Vihar, the occupants of another car fired bullets at Shokeen. He was rushed to Swasthik Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police officer said.

Police said Shokeen had slapped the father of man -- the suspect -- on January 12 this year. However, the reason behind the murder will be ascertained only after the suspect's arrest.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

