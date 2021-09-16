Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 11 WB-BJP-LD MAMATA BJP accuses Mamata of violating COVID protocol, TMC refuses to give it importance Kolkata: The BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on Thursday alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had violated COVID-19 norms set by the EC while campaigning for the September 30 Bhabanipur by-poll CAL 4 AS-CABINET Assam to destroy rhino horns kept in state treasuries Guwahati: The Assam council of ministers on Thursday decided to destroy 2,479 rhino horns, stockpiled in the treasuries of different districts of the state, by burning them in public to bust myths associated with it and prevent poaching of the animal.

CAL 7 BI-REFINERY BLAST 19 injured in blast in Barauni refinery Barauni: At least 19 workers were injured on Thursday in a blast in the refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Barauni in Bihar, officials said.

CAL 8 WB-ARPITA GHOSH-TMC Not forced to resign from RS, says TMC's Arpita Ghosh Kolkata: A day after resigning as a Rajya Sabha MP, Trinamool Congress leader Arpita Ghosh on Thursday asserted that she took the decision after deliberating with the party's top leadership and was not forced by it to step down as claimed by some quarters.

CAL 9 WB-CBI-PROBE WB post-poll violence: CBI interrogates Mamata Banerjee's election agent Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday interrogated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's election agent in Nandigram, SK Sufian, as part of its probe into cases of violence in the aftermath of March-April assembly polls, agency sources said.

CAL 10 WB-BLAST-NIA NIA starts probe into bomb blast at Bengal BJP MP's house Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday started its investigation into last week's bomb explosion outside the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas district, an officer said.

CAL 12 WB-FEVER-HEALTH SECY Nothing to worry, situation under control: WB health secy on rising fever cases among kids Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday assured the people of the state that there was no reason to worry over the spurt in cases of fever and dysentery among children in Jalpaiguri district and its neighbourhood as the cause of the disease has been ascertained and the administration is working out ways to deal with it.

CES 17 AS-BANGLADESHI-ARREST Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Assam Dhubri: Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals staying without valid documents here were arrested on Thursday, a police officer said.

CES 22 OD-BIRLA-EXPANSION Patnaik inaugurates Utkal Alumina’s Rs 1,500 crore refinery expansion project Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the expansion of the existing Alumina refinery of Utkal Alumina located at Kashipur in Rayagada district.

