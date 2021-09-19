Left Menu

1971 war heroes felicitated at special Jaipur event

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and southwestern army commander Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder Sunday felicitated 1971 war heroes at an event here.Addressing the programme held at the Army Multi Activity Regalia AMAR, the governor said Indias policy has always been not to attack anyone, but the Army has the ability to take on most powerful of the rivals.Mishra said when Pakistan attacked in 1971, Indias forces gave a befitting reply with great coordination.The event on Sunday was organised as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh to mark Indias victory in the 1971 war.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:20 IST
1971 war heroes felicitated at special Jaipur event
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and southwestern army commander Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder Sunday felicitated 1971 war heroes at an event here.

Addressing the programme held at the Army Multi Activity Regalia (AMAR), the governor said India's policy has always been not to attack anyone, but the Army has the ability to take on most powerful of the rivals.

Mishra said when Pakistan attacked in 1971, India's forces gave a befitting reply with great coordination.

The event on Sunday was organised as part of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark India’s victory in the 1971 war. The war heroes were felicitated at Rambagh Polo Ground.

Various displays and demonstrations were showcased by army teams including a show by 13 army bands, according to defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma.

The Army Aviation Helicopters also performed an aerial demonstration. Special forces’ commandos also demonstrated skills of insertion and extrication of force in a hostile environment.

