Poland says Turow mine will continue to operate despite EU fine

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:51 IST
Poland says Turow mine will continue to operate despite EU fine
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Polish government said on Monday the Turow open-pit lignite mine on the border with the Czech Republic will continue to operate despite the EU's top court decision to impose a fine for not halting its operations.

Europe's top court on Monday ordered Poland to pay a daily penalty of 500,000 euros ($585,650) to the European Commission for not halting operations at its Turow open-pit lignite mine, in violation of the EU court's earlier ruling.

"The fine mentioned by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is disproportionate to the situation and is not justified by facts. It undermines the ongoing process of reaching an amicable settlement," the government said in a statement.

