Poland says Turow mine will continue to operate despite EU fine
- Country:
- Poland
The Polish government said on Monday the Turow open-pit lignite mine on the border with the Czech Republic will continue to operate despite the EU's top court decision to impose a fine for not halting its operations.
Europe's top court on Monday ordered Poland to pay a daily penalty of 500,000 euros ($585,650) to the European Commission for not halting operations at its Turow open-pit lignite mine, in violation of the EU court's earlier ruling.
"The fine mentioned by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is disproportionate to the situation and is not justified by facts. It undermines the ongoing process of reaching an amicable settlement," the government said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Czech Republic's daily COVID cases highest since May
European Union pushes for deeper Indo-Pacific ties in face of China concerns- Nikkei
WRAPUP 1-Mexican president pitches new regional block similar to European Union
WRAPUP 3-European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
WRAPUP 2-Mexican president pitches regional block similar to European Union