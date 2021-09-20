RCB bundled out for 92 by KKR
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:19 IST
Electing to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out for 92 in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 92 all out in 19 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 22; Varun Chakravarthy 3/13, Andre Russell 3/9, Lockie Ferguson 2/24).
