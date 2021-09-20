USTR says Tai, UK trade chief to continue efforts to curb China's non-market practices
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her new British counterpart agreed to continue U.S.-UK discussions aimed at addressing the market-distorting practices of China and other non-market economies, Tai's office said on Monday.
Tai, meeting virtually with UK Trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, "emphasized her commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties" between the allied countries, USTR said.
She discussed USTR's ongoing review of past U.S.-UK trade agreement talks, but the statement gave no indication of a path forward.
