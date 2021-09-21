Left Menu

Union Bank of India bags pension disbursal mandate from NDMC

A memorandum of understanding was signed at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of NDMC.The agreement will come into effect immediately.Union Bank of India is committed to ensure timely, accurate and reliable disbursement of monthly pension to the pensioners of North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC, along with serving the pensioners in a better manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 19:54 IST
Union Bank of India bags pension disbursal mandate from NDMC
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UnionBankTweets)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Bank of India on Tuesday said it has bagged pension disbursement mandate from North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Union Bank of India has entered into an agreement with North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for pension disbursal of their retired employees, the lender said in a release. A memorandum of understanding was signed at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of NDMC.

The agreement will come into effect immediately.

''Union Bank of India is committed to ensure timely, accurate and reliable disbursement of monthly pension to the pensioners of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), along with serving the pensioners in a better manner. ''Our collaboration is a step forward in our relationship with NDMC and going to benefit Union Bank of India, NDMC and people at large,'' R K Jaglan, GM, Government Business said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021