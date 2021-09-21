Union Bank of India bags pension disbursal mandate from NDMC

Union Bank of India on Tuesday said it has bagged pension disbursement mandate from North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Union Bank of India has entered into an agreement with North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for pension disbursal of their retired employees, the lender said in a release. A memorandum of understanding was signed at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of NDMC.

The agreement will come into effect immediately.

''Union Bank of India is committed to ensure timely, accurate and reliable disbursement of monthly pension to the pensioners of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), along with serving the pensioners in a better manner. ''Our collaboration is a step forward in our relationship with NDMC and going to benefit Union Bank of India, NDMC and people at large,'' R K Jaglan, GM, Government Business said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)