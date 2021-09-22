Left Menu

Russian and U.S. military chiefs meet to discuss risk mitigation - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-09-2021 15:26 IST
Russian and U.S. military chiefs meet to discuss risk mitigation - report
Russia's chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his United States counterpart, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley, met in Helsinki on Wednesday to discuss risk mitigation in military activities, the RIA news agency reported.

It quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying the meeting was constructive.

