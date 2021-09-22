Left Menu

Man lynched after shooting shopkeeper dead in UP

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 22-09-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man, aged around 25, was lynched by an irate mob on Wednesday afternoon in the Dadra market area here after he allegedly shot a shopkeeper dead, police said.

Satyam Singh (22) of Dadra village in Marihan tehsil was at his grocery shop when Rishabh Pandey arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and shot him in the neck at close range, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Verma said.

Singh was rushed to the Rajgarh community health centre, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

After the attack, Pandey had taken shelter in a building in the area, but a mob found him and beat him to death, the official said.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a heavy force has been deployed in the area, Verma said.

District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lashkar, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh and other senior officials reached the spot and took note of incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

