Left Menu

Maha: Two held for stealing two-wheelers in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 22-09-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 20:12 IST
Maha: Two held for stealing two-wheelers in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Jalna have recovered 26 stolen two-wheelers and arrested two persons for thefts, an official said on Wednesday.

The local crime branch has apprehended Ramdhan Swaropchand Balod (29) a resident Shindebanwadi village in Bhokardan tehsil and Pavan Pratap Piple (25) of Palaskheda, an official said.

The police had received several complaints of motorcycle thefts in the district, and a probe led them to Balod, he said, adding that the accused then provided information about his accomplice.

The duo used to steal two-wheelers from different localities in Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, among other districts and later sold them in rural area after changing the seat covers and repainting them. The police have managed to recover 26 stolen motorcycles and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021