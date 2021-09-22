Maha: Two held for stealing two-wheelers in Jalna

The police in Maharashtra's Jalna have recovered 26 stolen two-wheelers and arrested two persons for thefts, an official said on Wednesday.

The local crime branch has apprehended Ramdhan Swaropchand Balod (29) a resident Shindebanwadi village in Bhokardan tehsil and Pavan Pratap Piple (25) of Palaskheda, an official said.

The police had received several complaints of motorcycle thefts in the district, and a probe led them to Balod, he said, adding that the accused then provided information about his accomplice.

The duo used to steal two-wheelers from different localities in Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, among other districts and later sold them in rural area after changing the seat covers and repainting them. The police have managed to recover 26 stolen motorcycles and further probe is underway, the official added.

