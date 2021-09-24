Left Menu

IPL betting racket busted in Goa, 6 arrested

Six persons were arrested after Vasco Police Station in South Goa busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

24-09-2021
IPL betting racket busted in South Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Six persons were arrested after Vasco Police Station in South Goa busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As per information shared by the police, a gang of six persons, allegedly involved in illegal betting on the outcome of IPL matches, has been busted and all the accused have been sent to police custody.

"Two laptops, several mobile phones, two improvised devices connected with mobile phones for receiving phone calls, one television set, and other material have been seized from the accused persons during the raid," police added. During the process of investigation, it was revealed that out of the six accused, one belongs to Rajasthan and the rest are from Nagpur. "They were involved in this illegal activity since September 19, 2021," police informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

