Left Menu

Hundreds protest in Kabul to demand release of Afghan foreign reserves

Hundreds of people protested in Kabul on Friday, demanding that the United States release billions of dollars in central bank reserves blocked outside Afghanistan as the new Taliban government struggles to contain a deepening economic crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:46 IST
Hundreds protest in Kabul to demand release of Afghan foreign reserves

Hundreds of people protested in Kabul on Friday, demanding that the United States release billions of dollars in central bank reserves blocked outside Afghanistan as the new Taliban government struggles to contain a deepening economic crisis. The well organized demonstration, featuring banners with messages printed in English, came as Taliban officials stepped up demands for more than $9 billion in foreign reserves held abroad to be handed over.

"We want them to unfreeze this money as it's only Afghanistan's money," said Nooruddin Jalali, a member of the Afghan Muslim youth association NAJM, who attended the protest. "It is Afghans' and our businessmen's money which is used for buying food and medicine."

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted about the protest, underlining the new government's support for the demonstrators and their demands. Pressure to release central bank funds has increased as the economic crisis following the collapse of the Western-backed government last month worsened, leaving millions struggling to afford spiralling prices for food and other basic necessities.

Severe drought has threatened famine in many parts of rural Afghanistan, but the problems have also reached cities like Kabul, where many government workers have been unpaid for weeks while banks have imposed strict limits on cash withdrawals. People have been forced to queue for hours outside banks and are limited to taking out $200 or 20,000 afghanis a week to try to prevent a run of withdrawals that could push the financial system into collapse.

The Taliban have accused officials from the previous administration of making off with millions of dollars as President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul, but the crisis has put them under heavy pressure as they seek to adapt to peacetime rule. At Friday's protest, demonstrators focused their anger on U.S. officials, with banners carrying slogans like: "Ordinary Afghans should not pay the price for America's defeat."

Kabul resident Rematullah said the issue was unrelated to problems Washington may have with any individuals. "It's the public's money," he said. (Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021