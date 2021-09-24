Left Menu

All infiltration attempts being foiled: J-K DGP

Every terrorist infiltrated is being neutralised and forces are keeping a watch on such activities, the DGP said.Singh was speaking at the Police Headquarters here during the prize distribution function of the 32nd Police-Public Mela-2020.He said good police-public rapport has brought dividends and by involving the people of Jammu and Kashmir in various activities and in youth engagement programmes, we have a strong bonding.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:34 IST
All infiltration attempts being foiled: J-K DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Cross-border infiltration has been a cause of concern, but all attempts of pushing militants into India are being foiled, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said here on Friday.

In recent times, infiltration attempts have increased from the Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara-Baramulla side and ''our forces are capable enough to tackle such attempts'', he said.

''Cross-border infiltration has been a cause of concern, but all attempts of pushing terrorists in our side are being foiled. Every terrorist infiltrated is being neutralised and forces are keeping a watch on such activities,'' the DGP said.

Singh was speaking at the Police Headquarters here during the prize distribution function of the 32nd Police-Public Mela-2020.

He said good police-public rapport has brought dividends and by involving the people of Jammu and Kashmir in various activities and in youth engagement programmes, ''we have a strong bonding''. The DGP said the involvement of people, especially the youth, in different sports events at police station, district, range or zonal levels has helped in maintaining normalcy in the Union Territory. Singh said that organising Civic Action Programmes and Police Community Partnership Group meetings with the common people has played a very important role in restoring and prevailing peace here. He said the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir is far better than what it used to be.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021