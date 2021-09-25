U.S. Treasury's Yellen cites need for compromise on digital service taxes in call with French counterpart

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a call on Friday with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, stressed the importance of reaching a compromise on the withdrawal of digital services taxes, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen also conveyed appreciation for Le Maire's dedication to the effort of reforming the global tax system, the statement said.

