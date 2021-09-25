U.S. Treasury's Yellen cites need for compromise on digital service taxes in call with French counterpart
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a call on Friday with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, stressed the importance of reaching a compromise on the withdrawal of digital services taxes, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
Yellen also conveyed appreciation for Le Maire's dedication to the effort of reforming the global tax system, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Bruno Le Maire
- Treasury
- Treasury Department
- French
- Janet Yellen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Canadian teen Fernandez pulls off another upset to reach U.S. Open final
Malaysia's Top Glove says U.S. revokes import ban over forced labour
Malaysia's Top Glove says cleared to resume business with U.S.
U.S. says tone of 90-minute Biden-Xi call 'familiar' and 'candid'
Malaysia's Top Glove says U.S. lifts import ban over forced labour