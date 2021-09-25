Delhi logs 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

A total of 27 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. As per the health bulletin issued by Delhi Government on Saturday, the cumulative positive cases registered so far is 14,38,685. These include 379 active cases.

The cumulative positivity rate is 5.26 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours was 0.04 per cent. With 39 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 14,13,221. The death tally is 25,085.

In the last 24 hours, 68,498 tests were conducted to detect the presence of COVID-19 virus. Of these, 46,555 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 21,943 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 2,73,46,476 tests have been done so far since the onset of the pandemic last year. The total number of containment zones in the metropolitan is 96.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,62,344 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. From these, 71,096 were administered first dose of the vaccine and 91,248 were inoculated with the second dose. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far is 1,69,22,079. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)