UP: Man held for killing 5 of his family within 20 years to grab ancestral land

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:36 IST
Ghaziabad police are searching for the body of a young boy, who was allegedly abducted and killed by his uncle over a property dispute, officials said.

On August 15, Brijesh Tyagi had lodged a complaint that his son Reshu could not be traced for a week. A week later on August 22, an FIR was lodged by him that his son was kidnapped 14 days ago by some close relatives due to an old property dispute.

Relying on circumstantial evidence and electronic surveillance, police teams arrested Leelu (Tyagi's younger brother) of Basantpur village in Muradnagar, Rahul of Sambhal district and Surendra of Hapur district on Thursday from Muradnagar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

During interrogation, the prime accused confessed to abducting and killing Reshu and thereafter throwing his body in a canal near Bulandshahar with the help of his accomplices Surendra, Vikrant, Mukesh and Rahul.

“Twenty years ago in 2001, I had killed my elder brother Sudhir Tyagi and a few months later killed his eight-year-old daughter Payal by serving her poison. After three years, I killed his elder daughter Parul (16) and threw her body in Hindon river. Eight years ago, I killed my elder brother Brijesh's son Nishu and threw his body in Hindon river,'' Leelu told the police.

All the family members were killed by Leelu (45) for ancestral land so that nobody could claim his share of the property. The prime accused wanted to grab the whole land worth Rs 5 crore. Now, police are trying to recover the body of Reshu from a canal near Bulandshahr district.

Police have obtained some audio recordings and would produce it in the court during prosecution, the SP said.

