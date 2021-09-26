Left Menu

Ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's circle of safety: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:02 IST
Ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's circle of safety: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to keep following Covid protocol and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's ''circle of safety''.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Modi said the festival season is approaching and when the whole country will celebrate 'Maryada Purshottam' Shri Ram's victory over evil, people should remember the fight against Covid also.

''Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which is being discussed globally,'' Modi said.

''We not only have to get the vaccine administered when it's our turn, but we also have to ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety,'' he said.

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the Covid pandemic.

In his remarks, PM Modi, on the occasion of World Rivers Day, called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free. He also called for making record business of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021