IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Morgan b Russell 40 Faf du Plessis c Ferguson b Prasidh 43 Moeen Ali c Iyer b Ferguson 32 Ambati Rayudu b Narine 10 Suresh Raina run out 11 Mahendra Singh Dhoni b Varun 1 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Narine 22 Sam Curran c sub b Narine 4 Shardul Thakur not out 3 Deepak Chahar not out 1 Extras: (LB-2 NB-1 W-2) 5 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 172 Fall of Wickets: 1/74 2/102 3/119 4/138 5/142 6/142 7/168 8/171 Bowling: Prasidh Krishna 4-0-41-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-33-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-22-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-41-3, Andre Russell 3-0-28-1, Venkatesh Iyer 1-0-5-0.

