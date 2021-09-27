Left Menu

Rajasthan REET Exam: 6 held for cheating using 'Bluetooth chappals'

Rajasthan Police arrested five persons for allegedly selling Bluetooth device fitted 'chappals' worth Rs 6 lakh to candidates appearing in the exam held to select government school teachers in the state, officials said.

ANI | Bikaner/Ajmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:54 IST
Bluetooth-equipped chappal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Police arrested five persons for allegedly selling Bluetooth device fitted 'chappals' worth Rs 6 lakh to candidates appearing in the exam held to select government school teachers in the state, officials said. The gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket busted by Rajasthan police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) that was held on Sunday.

The incident came to light when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer for the REET was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal. According to police, officials deployed at the centre found a wireless earphone in Dhaka's ear. When questioned, he confessed about the mobile phone and Bluetooth device hidden inside his footwear.

Dhaka confessed that he had purchased the pair of footwear from one Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner for Rs 2.5 lakh. The police said, "Using this Bluetooth-equipped chappal, the gang of five people helped candidates solve REET exam. The gang had manufactured 25 Bluetooth-equipped chappals in Bikaner. As Dhaka and Jat were from the same village, Jat sold the chappal to him at Rs 2.5 lakh."

Bikaner Police have identified the gang members - Madanlal, Trilokchand, Omprakash, Gopal Krishna, and Kiran. Dhaka was arrested by the Ajmer police, and Tuljaram Jat is absconding. Further investigation is underway. Ahead of the highly competitive REET exam, the Rajasthan government had suspended internet and mobile services in Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur rural districts from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday in a bid to prevent cheating. (ANI)

