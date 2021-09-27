Left Menu

Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul hospitalised after ED raids in connection with bank fraud case

Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul was taken to the Goregaon hospital after his health condition deteriorated while Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were underway at his residence in connection with City Co-operative Bank fraud case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 13:58 IST
Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul hospitalised after ED raids in connection with bank fraud case
Ambulance at the residence of Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul was taken to the Goregaon hospital after his health condition deteriorated while Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were underway at his residence in connection with City Co-operative Bank fraud case.

Anandrao Adsul was scheduled to be brought to the ED office for questioning after being detained, but his health condition deteriorated following which he was admitted to the hospital, sources said.

The leader was a member of the 16th Lok Sabha of India and represented the Amravati constituency of Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021