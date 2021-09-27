EU Commission proposes extending vaccine export-control scheme
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:23 IST
The European Commission has proposed extending the period of its scheme for monitoring and potentially limiting exports of COVID-19 vaccines from the bloc, a European Commission spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.
If not prolonged, the scheme would expire this week. It is unclear whether the 27 EU states will support the proposal, which requires a qualified majority to be adopted.
