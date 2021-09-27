Left Menu

Britain has no plans to get army to drive trucks yet, minister says

Britain has no plans yet to get the army to drive trucks to deliver fuel to petrol stations after a shortage of drivers strained supply chains, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday. He said conditions needed to be improved for long-distance truck drivers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:26 IST
Britain has no plans yet to get the army to drive trucks to deliver fuel to petrol stations after a shortage of drivers strained supply chains, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday. "We've no plans at the moment to bring in the army to actually do driving," Eustice said.

Eustice said Ministry of Defence trainers were being drafted in to help clear a backlog of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) tests. He said conditions needed to be improved for long-distance truck drivers.

