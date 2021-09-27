Left Menu

Maha: Villagers protest in Beed lake over ration discrepancies

PTI | Beed | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:47 IST
Maha: Villagers protest in Beed lake over ration discrepancies
  • Country:
  • India

Around 50 people protested by standing in the water of the Tandalwadi lake for fours hours in Beed in Maharashtra on Monday claiming they had not got rations from state authorities for the past six months, an official said.

Balasaheb More, leader of the protesters, said a public distribution shop mandated to supply rations to Khadki Ghat and Tandalwadi villages had not given any item to them for the past six months, and complaints to various authorities had been in vain.

The ration store's licence was suspended on Monday on the report of the tehsildar, district supply officer Bharti Sagare said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021