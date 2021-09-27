Maha: Villagers protest in Beed lake over ration discrepancies

Around 50 people protested by standing in the water of the Tandalwadi lake for fours hours in Beed in Maharashtra on Monday claiming they had not got rations from state authorities for the past six months, an official said.

Balasaheb More, leader of the protesters, said a public distribution shop mandated to supply rations to Khadki Ghat and Tandalwadi villages had not given any item to them for the past six months, and complaints to various authorities had been in vain.

The ration store's licence was suspended on Monday on the report of the tehsildar, district supply officer Bharti Sagare said.

