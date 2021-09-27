Body of 4-year-old girl found in field; villagers allege police inaction

Police had to use mild force to disperse villagers angered by the killing of a four-year-old girl, whose body was found in a field on Monday.

According to the family members of the victim and other villagers, the girl had gone missing since Sunday evening.

The incident took place at Nagla Barkkhu village under Gonda police station.

The family members claimed that immediately after the girl went missing, they approached the police station, but for ''several hours the policemen on duty refused to register their complaint''.

However, the police complaint was lodged late Sunday night.

When the girl was found lying dead in a paddy field on Monday morning, angry exchanges between some villagers and a policeman took place, leading to brick-batting by the crowd. The villagers demanded that the district magistrate should reach the spot before the body was handed over to the police.

The villagers alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed. This is the third such incident in this district since September 9.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel told reporters on Monday that the body has been taken into custody and sent for post mortem examination. He said the police are hunting for the culprit and working on all leads.

