Left Menu

Body of 4-year-old girl found in field; villagers allege police inaction

The villagers demanded that the district magistrate should reach the spot before the body was handed over to the police.The villagers alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed. This is the third such incident in this district since September 9.Superintendent of Police Rural Shubham Patel told reporters on Monday that the body has been taken into custody and sent for post mortem examination.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:31 IST
Body of 4-year-old girl found in field; villagers allege police inaction
  • Country:
  • India

Police had to use mild force to disperse villagers angered by the killing of a four-year-old girl, whose body was found in a field on Monday.

According to the family members of the victim and other villagers, the girl had gone missing since Sunday evening.

The incident took place at Nagla Barkkhu village under Gonda police station.

The family members claimed that immediately after the girl went missing, they approached the police station, but for ''several hours the policemen on duty refused to register their complaint''.

However, the police complaint was lodged late Sunday night.

When the girl was found lying dead in a paddy field on Monday morning, angry exchanges between some villagers and a policeman took place, leading to brick-batting by the crowd. The villagers demanded that the district magistrate should reach the spot before the body was handed over to the police.

The villagers alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed. This is the third such incident in this district since September 9.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel told reporters on Monday that the body has been taken into custody and sent for post mortem examination. He said the police are hunting for the culprit and working on all leads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021