SRH dent Rajasthan Royals' Play-offs chances with seven-wicket win

Sunrisers Hyderabad made the IPL Play-offs road tougher for Rajasthan Royals with a comfortable seven-wicket victory, here on Monday.Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored for the Royals with his 82-run knock to take his side to 164 for five after electing to bat.Pacer Siddarth Kaul 236 scalped two batsmen while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan took a wicket apiece for SRH, who are already out of reckoning for the play-offs.SRH then knocked off the target in 18.3 overs with opener Jason Roy scoring 60 runs and skipper Kane Williamson a confident unbeaten 51-run knock.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:04 IST
SRH then knocked off the target in 18.3 overs with opener Jason Roy scoring 60 runs and skipper Kane Williamson a confident unbeaten 51-run knock. Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82, Yashashvi Jaiswal 36; Siddarth Kaul 2/36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/28). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 167 for 3 in 18.3 overs (J Roy 60, K Williamson 51 not out; M Rahman 1/26, C Sakariya 1/32).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

