Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Australian ute whizzes across seven lanes of traffic unscathed
Australian ute whizzes across seven lanes of traffic unscathed

Australian police captured dramatic footage of a white truck speeding unscathed across seven lanes of traffic in a once-in-a-lifetime incident. Though a mere five seconds, the riveting video from last week shows a Toyota Hilux truck in Australia's Northern Territories drive over a sandy median, narrowly avoid a collision with another car in three lanes of moving vehicles, thread through two lanes of stationary cars, bounce across two empty lanes and then hurtle toward a line of storefronts.

