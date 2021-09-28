Left Menu

'Tantrik' held for abduction, rape of 17-year-old girl in UP's Ballia: Police

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: pexels
A ''Tantrik'' allegedly abducted and repeatedly raped a 17-year-old girl for three months, police in this Uttar Pradesh district said here on Tuesday.

The accused, Jog Baba (23), was arrested from the railway station here and the girl, who was also with him, was rescued on Monday, they added.

The girl, a resident of a village in the Revati police station area, was abducted by the accused in June, Senior Sub-Inspector Ajay Yadav said.

In her statement, the teenager has told the police that she met the ''Tantrik'' for her treatment. He kidnapped her by promising to marry her, took her to Delhi and Kota, and repeatedly raped her for about three months, the girl has alleged.

She has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, Yadav said, adding that her father had filed a case of kidnapping against the accused on June 30.

Based on the girl's statement, police have included the relevant IPC sections dealing with rape and those of the POCSO Act in the case on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

