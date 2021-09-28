Odd News Roundup: Australian ute whizzes across seven lanes of traffic unscathed

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Australian ute whizzes across seven lanes of traffic unscathed

Australian police captured dramatic footage of a white truck speeding unscathed across seven lanes of traffic in a once-in-a-lifetime incident. Though a mere five seconds, the riveting video from last week shows a Toyota Hilux truck in Australia's Northern Territories drive over a sandy median, narrowly avoid a collision with another car in three lanes of moving vehicles, thread through two lanes of stationary cars, bounce across two empty lanes and then hurtle toward a line of storefronts.

