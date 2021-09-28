Bodies of 3 drowned youth recovered by Navy, handed over to relatives

The bodies of three teenaged boys from Tamil Nadu, who drowned in the Walayar dam, were recovered by the Indian Navy and handed over to their families after inquest, police said.

Poorneshwaran , Anto Kai and Sanjay Krishnan (all aged 16) drowned on September 27 when they got into the reservoir to take a bath with their friends.

''The bodies were recovered with the help of a Navy team and after inquest, handed over to the families,'' police said.

Meanwhile, the Navy said the Indian Naval Diving team deployed from Southern Naval Command in response to assistance sought by Palakkad District Collector, recovered the bodies of two youth from the dam.

''Earlier today one of the bodies resurfaced on its own. All three persons are natives of Tamil Nadu and were reported drowned in the dam on September 27. Spot dives were conducted by Naval divers at various suspected areas. Both bodies were located at the same spot,'' the Navy said in a statement.

