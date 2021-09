BRIEF-China Evergrande Disposes 1.75 Bln Non-Publicly Traded Domestic Shares In Shengjing Bank For RMB9.99 Bln

China Evergrande Group: * DISPOSAL OF NON-PUBLICLY TRADED DOMESTIC SHARES IN SHENGJING BANK

* EVERGRANDE GROUP (NANCHANG) CO TO TRANSFER 1.75 BILLION NON-PUBLICLY TRADED DOMESTIC SHARES IN SHENGJING BANK * DEAL FOR RMB9.99 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

