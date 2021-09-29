Left Menu

Fitch downgrades Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda and Tianji

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 09:38 IST
Fitch downgrades Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda and Tianji
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday it had downgraded the long-term foreign-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) of Chinese homebuilder China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, Hengda and Tianji.

The downgrades to 'C', from 'CC', reflect that Evergrande is likely to have missed interest payment on its senior unsecured notes and entered the consequent 30-day grace period before non-payment constitutes an event of default, Fitch said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021