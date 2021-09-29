Left Menu

DDMA meet today to discuss on further reopening of schools in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Wednesday to discuss further phased re-opening of schools in the city and the review of the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Wednesday to discuss further phased re-opening of schools in the city and the review of the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme in the national capital. "The 25th meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the NCT of Delhi through video conferencing will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am under the chairmanship of the Governor of Delhi," the notification issued by DDMA read.

The agenda or discussion of the meeting includes considering opening schools for the classes below standard 9. The DDMA will also take feedback from the education department over the functioning of the schools from class 9 onwards. Schools in the national capital for classes 9 to 12 re-opened on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national capital reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the official health bulletin on Tuesday. The city added a total of 14,38,780 cumulative COVID cases with 373 active cases. Of the active cases, 105 individuals have opted for home isolation. (ANI)

