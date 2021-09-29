Left Menu

Navy extends medical assistance to Filipino crew member of merchant vessel

Abaygar was brought to INS Garuda and subsequently admitted to INHS Sanjivini, a naval hospital, for further treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:07 IST
Navy extends medical assistance to Filipino crew member of merchant vessel
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy evacuated a Filipino crew member of a merchant vessel off the coast of Kochi after his health deteriorated rapidly due to suspected COVID-19.

Michel John Abaygar, the Chief Officer of the vessel MV Lyric Poet, was evacuated using an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Tuesday, Navy officials said.

The ship was en route to Machong from Gibraltar. ''At about 4 PM, on Tuesday, the SNC received an input regarding suspected COVID-19 positive case of a Filipino male crew from Coast Guard headquarters. The vessel's local agent intimated that the medical condition of the Chief Officer, Michel John Abaygar was severely deteriorating with depleting oxygen levels and required immediate medical evacuation,'' an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

He said an ALH was immediately launched from INS Garuda to undertake the medical evacuation.

''The pilots of the helicopter displaying tremendous skill and professionalism successfully completed the mission in adverse weather conditions and ensured safe evacuation of the patient,'' the spokesperson said. Abaygar was brought to INS Garuda and subsequently admitted to INHS Sanjivini, a naval hospital, for further treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021