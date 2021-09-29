BRIEF-Earthquake Of Magnitude 6 Strikes Sea Of Japan - GFZ

Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* EARTHQUAKE OF MAGNITUDE 6 STRIKES SEA OF JAPAN - GFZ Source text : [ID: https://bit.ly/3AS50Nv] Further company coverage: [ ]

