BRIEF-Earthquake Of Magnitude 6 Strikes Sea Of Japan - GFZ

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:21 IST
Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* EARTHQUAKE OF MAGNITUDE 6 STRIKES SEA OF JAPAN - GFZ Source text : [ID: https://bit.ly/3AS50Nv] Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

