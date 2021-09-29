BRIEF-Earthquake Of Magnitude 6 Strikes Sea Of Japan - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:21 IST
Sept 29 (Reuters) -
* EARTHQUAKE OF MAGNITUDE 6 STRIKES SEA OF JAPAN - GFZ Source text : [ID: https://bit.ly/3AS50Nv] Further company coverage: [ ]
Also Read: Japan to donate 1.3 mln more AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Taiwan, Asian neighbours
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JAPAN
Advertisement