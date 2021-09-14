Left Menu

Japan to donate 1.3 mln more AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Taiwan, Asian neighbours

Japan said on Tuesday it will donate an additional 1.3 million AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan and other Asian neighbours. Taiwan will get 500,000 more doses, bringing Japan's total donation to the island to 3.9 million, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters. The latest donation batch will go out as soon as possible, and includes another 400,000 shots for Vietnam, 300,000 for Thailand, and 100,000 to Brunei, Motegi said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 08:46 IST
Japan to donate 1.3 mln more AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Taiwan, Asian neighbours
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan said on Tuesday it will donate an additional 1.3 million AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan and other Asian neighbours. Taiwan will get 500,000 more doses, bringing Japan's total donation to the island to 3.9 million, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters.

The latest donation batch will go out as soon as possible, and includes another 400,000 shots for Vietnam, 300,000 for Thailand, and 100,000 to Brunei, Motegi said. To date, Japan has given out more than 23 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Japan to countries in South Asia and the Pacific islands, he said.

Additionally, Japan has pledged $1 billion and 30 million doses to the COVAX programme, overseen by the GAVI alliance and the World Health Organization. Japan has fully vaccinated 50% of its population https://www.kantei.go.jp/jp/headline/kansensho/vaccine.html, according to government data on Monday. The country has relied mainly on imported mRNA-type vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for its domestic inoculation push, choosing to give away most of its supplies of the AstraZeneca shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021