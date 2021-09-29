Transgender found hanging in house in Kerala

A 21-year-old trans woman was found hanging in her house in Edappally here on Wednesday, police said.

Sradha, a student hailing from the Kollam district was staying along with some of her fellow community members at a rented house. She was found hanging when they returned home this morning.

The victim was said to be upset over some personal issues.

The state Youth Commission registered a case on its own into the incident and asked the state police chief to submit a comprehensive report into the incident. Commission Chairperson, Chintha Jerome assured all necessary support to Sradha's family.

The recent death of transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex, who was also found hanging in an apartment here some months ago, had triggered a controversy in the state.

The complications of the sex reassignment surgery, she underwent recently, was reportedly forced her to take the extreme step, her fellow transgenders had alleged.

