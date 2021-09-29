Left Menu

HC grants bail to retd Delhi cop held for providing firearm to man linked to pro-Khalistan movement

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:25 IST
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to retired Delhi Police ACP Sunderlal Parashar, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly providing a firearm to a man linked to a group attempting to revive Sikh militancy for a separate Khalistan.

Parashar, a Delhi resident who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019, had approached the high court after a special court in Mumbai rejected his bail plea.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar on Wednesday allowed Parashar's appeal against the special court order.

The HC bench quashed and set aside the special court's decision and granted bail to Parashar till the conclusion of trial in the case.

The bench further directed him to appear before the NIA office in Mumbai once a month for the next six months.

In his plea filed through advocate Mubin Solkar, Parashar had said there was no evidence against him and that the NIA failed to establish his involvement in the case.

The NIA had said in its charge sheet that Parashar provided a pistol and live rounds to one Harpal Singh, an alleged pro-Khalistan militant who had links with the radical group Babbar Khalsa International.

A detailed order of the high court in the case is awaited.

