Left Menu

PM Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand in October

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand in the first week of October and inaugurate government projects, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:46 IST
PM Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand in October
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand in the first week of October and inaugurate government projects, sources said. They said the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state on October 7 and is likely to also go to Kedarnath.

"Several projects are scheduled for inauguration including oxygen plant, airport-related infrastructure projects and those related to infrastructure in AIIMS Rishikesh. He is likely to visit Kedarnath," said a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the state. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is likely to be present during Prime Minister's visit, the sources said.

They said that the programme is tentative and it will be confirmed in the next few days. Prime Minister Modi's visit to the election-bound state is expected to boost the morale of party workers.

"People of Uttrakhand like Prime Minister and his presence wins hearts. Launching of various projects ahead of polls will send the right message to the people who are aware of development done by the BJP government at the Centre and in states," the leader added. Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for polls early next year. The state has seen a change of two chief ministers in the past few months.

The BJP hopes to beat any anti-incumbency against the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021