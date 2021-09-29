Senate working to fund gov't until early December, avoid shutdown -Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate could act as early as Wednesday to fund federal agencies until early December and prevent a government shutdown, moving a bill that would include disaster aid and funding for Afghan refugees.

Democrats are working to prevent default on the nation's debt obligations, he said, adding: "Time is short. The danger is real."

