Senate working to fund gov't until early December, avoid shutdown -Schumer
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate could act as early as Wednesday to fund federal agencies until early December and prevent a government shutdown, moving a bill that would include disaster aid and funding for Afghan refugees.
Democrats are working to prevent default on the nation's debt obligations, he said, adding: "Time is short. The danger is real."
