U.S. Defense Secretary Austin did not support staying in Afghanistan "forever"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:08 IST
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a congressional committee on Wednesday that he had not supported keeping troops in Afghanistan "forever."

He also told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan - the second in two days with testimony with top military leaders - that there had been no "risk free" status quo option if the military had stayed and that more troops would have been needed.

