U.S. Defense Secretary Austin did not support staying in Afghanistan "forever"

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a congressional committee on Wednesday that he had not supported keeping troops in Afghanistan "forever."

He also told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan - the second in two days with testimony with top military leaders - that there had been no "risk free" status quo option if the military had stayed and that more troops would have been needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)