Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Jaipur tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that top-quality education is a priority for the government and informed that he will inaugurate an educational institute in Jaipur in this respect on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:25 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Jaipur tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that top-quality education is a priority for the government and informed that he will inaugurate an educational institute in Jaipur in this respect on Thursday. At 11 am tomorrow, the Prime Minister will inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Jaipur.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "Top quality education is a priority for our Government. At 11 AM tomorrow, CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur will be inaugurated. This institution will cater to the aspirations of youngsters who want to study aspects relating to petrochem and energy sectors." Further, the official handle of Bharatiya Janata Party informed that the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021