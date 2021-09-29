Left Menu

Rohini courtroom shootout: Delhi Police questions jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:28 IST
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch questioned jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya on Wednesday in connection with the murder of his rival Jitender Gogi inside a Rohini courtroom last week, jail officials said.

Tillu Tajpuriya, who is lodged in jail no.15 of Mandoli prison, is suspected to be one of the prime conspirators behind the dramatic shootout that took place on Friday.

The murder conspiracy was allegedly hatched by him inside the jail.

Tajpuriya was interrogated by the Crime Branch team in jail on Wednesday evening, said a senior jail official.

A preliminary investigation into the case had revealed that the entire operation to kill Gogi was given on phone by Tajpuriya, sources had said.

According to them, Tajpuriya was in touch with his associates via internet calling and was giving them directions on how to execute the plan.

On Friday, two assailants Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep, dressed as lawyers, entered a crowded Rohini courtroom and shot dead gangster Gogi. However, they were then killed in police retaliatory fire.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had arrested two men -- Umang Yadav and Vinay -- from a flat in northwest Delhi's Haiderpur area in connection with the incident and their custody was later handed over to the Crime Branch which is probing the case, police officials had said.

According to the police, Tyagi and Jagdeep alias Jagga were from Gogi's rival gangs.

Tajpuriya, Sunil Rathee and Naveen Bali, all chiefs of different criminal gangs, who are in jail are suspected to be behind the incident, according to the police.

The Gogi and Tillu gangs are reportedly at war for years.

