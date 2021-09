BRIEF-RBNZ Seeks Public Input On How To Assess Case For Central Bank Money In A Digital Form Alongside Cash

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * RESERVE BANK CONSULTS ON THE FUTURE OF MONEY

* SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT ON HOW TO ASSESS CASE FOR CENTRAL BANK MONEY IN A DIGITAL FORM ALONGSIDE CASH * STILL HAVE WORK TO DO TO PRESERVE CASH AND THE CASH SYSTEM FOR THOSE THAT NEED IT

* ANY DECISION TO ISSUE A CBDC WOULD NEED TO CAREFULLY CONSIDER OPERATIONAL RISKS, SUCH AS CYBER SECURITY, AND IMPACTS ON FINANCIAL SECTOR * THE CASE FOR KEEPING CASH IS WELL UNDERSTOOD AND ACCEPTED BY THE RESERVE BANK

* A CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY WOULD SEE THE FEATURES AND BENEFITS OF CASH ENJOYED IN THE DIGITAL WORLD * WANT TO ENSURE CENTRAL BANK MONEY REMAINS A STABLE VALUE ANCHOR FOR THE MONETARY SYSTEM

* IN NOVEMBER WE WILL BE RELEASING A THIRD ISSUES PAPER THAT WILL SET OUT THE ISSUES FACING THE CASH SYSTEM Source text https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2021/09/reserve-bank-consults-on-the-future-of-money

