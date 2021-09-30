Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina players kicked out of Rugby Championship for health rule breach: SANZAAR

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-09-2021 04:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Six Argentina rugby players and two staff have been kicked out of the Rugby Championship for breaching tournament health rules after taking an unauthorised trip to the New South Wales resort of Byron Bay, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

"SANZAAR has informed Argentina Rugby that all members of this group are now ineligible to participate further in The Rugby Championship as they have breached tournament rules," SANZAAR said in a statement.

