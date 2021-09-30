Britain's fuel crisis is back under control, minister says
Britain's fuel crisis is back under control and will continue to ease, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Thursday.
"That crisis is now absolutely something which is back under control," Clarke told Sky.
